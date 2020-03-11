85-year-old woman coronavirus patient in Kerala serious: Officials

Home States Kerala

A medical staff working in a hospital. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The health condition of one coronavirus patient in Kerala is said to be critical. 

The 85-year-old woman, hailing from Pathanamthitta, is the mother of the Italy-returned man who had initially tested positive for the disease. 

A patient with a previous history of heart disease, she is under treatment at Government Medical College hospital since March 9. 

According to hospital sources, she is being given the best possible care and her condition is being closely monitored.

Her 96-year old husband is said to be stable.

The duo are the parents of a coronavirus affected man who returned from Italy on February 29 along with his wife and 24- year old son.

Meanwhile, a doctor running a clinic in Thiruvathukkal has been put under observation after the district authorities came to know that two coronavirus infected persons had consulted him for fever in the initial stage.

(With PTI inputs)

