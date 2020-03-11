Coronavirus: Kerala expecting more suspects, confirmed cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Calculating the possibility of more COVID-19 suspected or confirmed cases who came into contact with the Italy returnees at Pathanamthitta, the state Health Department has decided to take up a scientific approach for contact tracing.

Health Minister KK Shailaja told reporters on Tuesday said that it is expected that within two days all those who had come into contact with the returnees from foreign countries could be identified and isolated. She said preventing any possibility of community spread is of highest priority and tracing the last contact is necessary for preventing any outbreak of COVID-19.