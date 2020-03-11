STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Kerala government puts 45 Italy returnees under observation

Officials had referred 35 people, including two children and two pregnant women, to a government district hospital in Aluva on their arrival from Italy on Tuesday.

coronavirus helpdesk

A help desk for coronavirus counselling set up at General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: Stepping up efforts to check the spread of coronavirus in Kerala, the state government has put at least 45 people who returned here from COVID-19 hit Italy under observation, official sources said on Wednesday.

Ten suffering from fever and breathing problems were admitted to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital and they will continue to remain under observation, officials said.

The 35 people were later allowed to go home.

"Those 35 people who are asymptomatic have been advised to remain home quarantined for 28 days and will be under constant monitoring of health officials in primary health centres in their respective areas.

Strict legal action will be initiated, if they violate the protocol," a government release said.

Details of Italian returnees hailing from Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Kasaragod districts will be given to police in their respective areas, officials said.

Besides, affidavits stating that they will strictly abide by the protocol issued by the state government have been collected from them.

Their samples have been sent for examination at the National Institute of Virology lab at Alappuzha, they said.

All 45 had arrived at the Cochin International Airport here on Tuesday from the European nation.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam district administration has decided to arrange additional facilities at more government hospitals to keep under observation those who are expected to arrive here from foreign countries like Italy in the coming days.

The government decided to intensify efforts after three people from Pathanamthitta district tested positive for the virus after they returned from Italy on February 29.

