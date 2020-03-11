Coronavirus: Prison head unhappy that child abuse accused from Malaysia brought to jail

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A prison superintendent in Kasargod believes there was a possible breach of COVID-19 protocol when police brought a child-abuse accused who returned from Malaysia to Kasargod from Chennai.

The police first took a flight to Mangaluru and then brought the accused back by road.

After the due process in the hospital and court, he was sent to the Kasaragod sub-jail.

However, alert prison officers called up the coronavirus control room, which immediately sent an ambulance to pick him up. The accused is now in the isolation ward of the District Hospital.

The District Police chief said the accused was examined in Chennai and exhibited no symptoms

But the prison superintendent insisted that since Malaysia was a high-risk country, he should have been quarantined in Chennai itself. "The police officers who escorted him should also be put under observation," he said.

Currently, only passengers with symptoms are being shifted for further observation in Chennai and other airports.