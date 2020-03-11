Coronavirus: Southern Naval Command tells personnel to avoid handshakes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In view of the COVID-19 threat, the Southern Naval Command has instructed all its service personnel to avoid handshakes while greeting people visiting the naval base. Instead, they should welcome visitors with a ‘namaste’ and other service personnel with a salute.

The Navy has also asked the personnel to be cautious and maintain personal hygiene. They have been asked to go for self-tests and self-quarantine, if they have doubts that they have been infected. Jitendra Kumar Prajapati, a petty officer with the Anti-Submarine Warfare School at INS Venduruthy here, went under self-quarantine despite testing negative for the virus.