COVID-19 outbreak: Fear takes hold as coronavirus cases spiral in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has decided to clamp down on social life as eight new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday alone, taking the total number of infected cases presently to 14. Schools have been shut down, cinemas closed for the rest of the month and public programmes cancelled for the time being.

Further, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to avoid mass gatherings of any form, be it religious festivals, weddings or other public functions as state stepped up its measures to contain the deadly virus.

The public seems to be guarded already as there have been fewer people on the roads on Tuesday, particularly in the central districts.

An elderly couple who are the parents of one of the Italy returnees, and their elder son and his wife are the latest to be tested positive.

Two people who had come in contact with the family are also infected.

The parents of the three-year-old child, who is recovering at the Ernakulam Medical College, too were tested positive.

The total confirmed cases in the state thus shot up to 17, with three Wuhan-returned students having recovered.

Examinations cancelled

Final examinations up to Class VII have been cancelled in schools across the state. It will also be applicable for CBSE, ICSE and unaided schools.

However, exams for classes VIII and above will be held as scheduled. Students with symptoms will not be allowed to appear while those under observation can write them in a separate room.

Educational institutions including anganwadis, madrasas and professional colleges will remain closed until March 31. Special classes and vacation classes, as well as tuition sessions, should not be held either.

A special cabinet meeting, which assessed the current situation, also decided to cancel public programmes across the state. The chief minister also asked the public to avoid mass gatherings though the Cabinet exuded confidence about checking the virus from spreading in the state.

61 +ve cases in country

NEW DELHI:: There were three each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, which took the total count in the country to 61. Meanwhile, IAF flight evacuated 58 Indians from Iran and quarantined them at Hindon.