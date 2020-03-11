Injured girls under observation in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The four school students injured in the accident are currently under observation at different hospitals. Anakha, Chandana K S, Sahi Sabu and Archana were initially taken to the Ernakulam General Hospital. Later, one of them was shifted to Medical Trust Hospital and the others to Ernakulam Medical College. According to a Medical Trust Hospital official, Anakha is under observation. “Her condition is stable now. Her nose and one thigh bone are fractured and she is in the post-operative ward. Surgery will take place on Wednesday. Doctors didn’t find any severe injuries during the scanning.

There is no head injury and currently she is being treated by an ortho doctor,” said the official. Two of the girls have been admitted with leg injuries at Ernakulam Medical College. “The thigh bones of Chandana and Sahi have suffered severe injuries whereas Archana’s left knee has a fracture. The doctors are monitoring the condition of the patients and are checking the possibilities of head injuries,” said a doctor of Ernakulam Medical College. The two men who were in the car have been taken to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for treatment.