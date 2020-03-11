Kerala minister EP Jayarajan blames officials for stalling business projects in state

Home States Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Industries minister EP Jayarajan blamed officers in local bodies for delaying small and medium investments even after the government made a law to facilitate setting up of businesses. 

The Kerala Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Facilitation Act, 2019 gave investors time up to three years for obtaining the license after setting up business under Rs 10 crore. But the minister said that secretaries of some local bodies were still demanding licenses. He was responding to questions from MLAs in Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

"The law was made after the previous efforts to promote businesses using a single window system were not successful." said Minister. He said that the department would give awareness to officers who had continued with old ways of demanding licenses.

The government has received 652 applications through its portal K-SWIFT (Single Window Interface for Fast & Transparent Clearance) for starting businesses worth Rs 271 crore. As per the law investor need to give an online affidavit to the district-level single window clearance board. 

The receipt issued by the board is deemed as a sanction for starting the business. "However the businesses, which are considered non-polluting, are considered for the exemption," said the minister. Congress MLA VD Satheeshan demanded a protection package for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises which are impacted after the implementation of Goods and Service Taxes. 

