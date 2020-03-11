Home States Kerala

Maoist Sreemathi arrested in Attappadi

Sreemathi who is a native of Chickmangalur in Karnataka had been involved in the Manjakkandi shootout which took place last October in Attappadi with the police.

Published: 11th March 2020 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

Palakkad : The Tamil Nadu Q branch has arrested Maoist Sreemathi from a house at Aanakatti in Attappadi on the Kerala –Tamil Nadu border on Wednesday.

Sreemathi who is a native of Chickmangalur in Karnataka had been involved in the Manjakkandi shootout which took place last October in Attappadi with the police. In the first names released by the police, it was stated that one of the deceased Maoists is Sreemathi.

However, her relatives who had arrived from Chickmangalur could not identify her body.

Subsequently, the police had been combing the border areas in order to catch Sreemathi who is thought to have escaped the firing.

Earlier, the Thunderbolt had issued a lookout notice for Sreemathi. She was a member of Kabani dalam and had been active in the Attappadi area for many years. She is reported to have a five-year-old son.

Another Maoist , Deepak alias Chandru of Chattisgarh who had been providing weapons training to the Maoists in the Western Ghats and was with Sreemathi had also been caught from the same area by the Special Task Force (STF) of Tamil Nadu on November 9.

He had also escaped from the shootout by the Thunderbolt personnel in Manjakkandi.

The STF later handed over Deepak to the Tamil Nadu Q branch. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
maoist sreemathi
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp