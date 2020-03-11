Maoist Sreemathi arrested in Attappadi

By Express News Service

Palakkad : The Tamil Nadu Q branch has arrested Maoist Sreemathi from a house at Aanakatti in Attappadi on the Kerala –Tamil Nadu border on Wednesday.

Sreemathi who is a native of Chickmangalur in Karnataka had been involved in the Manjakkandi shootout which took place last October in Attappadi with the police. In the first names released by the police, it was stated that one of the deceased Maoists is Sreemathi.

However, her relatives who had arrived from Chickmangalur could not identify her body.

Subsequently, the police had been combing the border areas in order to catch Sreemathi who is thought to have escaped the firing.

Earlier, the Thunderbolt had issued a lookout notice for Sreemathi. She was a member of Kabani dalam and had been active in the Attappadi area for many years. She is reported to have a five-year-old son.

Another Maoist , Deepak alias Chandru of Chattisgarh who had been providing weapons training to the Maoists in the Western Ghats and was with Sreemathi had also been caught from the same area by the Special Task Force (STF) of Tamil Nadu on November 9.

He had also escaped from the shootout by the Thunderbolt personnel in Manjakkandi.

The STF later handed over Deepak to the Tamil Nadu Q branch.