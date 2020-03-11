STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan urges public to join hands with Kerala government to fight coronavirus

Those interested in being part of the voluntary force can register at the website https://bit.ly/2TEhVPK or give a missed call to +91 9400 198 198.

Published: 11th March 2020 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Are you keen on joining hands with the state government in fighting COVID-19? Now, you can come forward and offer your assistance in fighting this deadly infection. Taking a cue from previous experiences during the floods and the Nipah outbreak, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the people to assist the government in implementing preventive measures against the virus. 

Those interested in being part of the voluntary force can register at the website https://bit.ly/2TEhVPK or give a missed call to +91 9400 198 198. They will be given necessary training and preparations before making them part of the preventive measures.    

Seeking the support of the people, Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post: "Whether it's the floods or Nipah, the government was able to overcome each and every challenge in the last four years due to the support and participation of the people. Thousands came forward with helping hands, keeping in mind social virtue, without being afraid of the crises. It's their sacrifice that has provided the necessary confidence to the government." 

He went on to write, "Now another similar situation has come up in front of us. The COVID-19 virus has been spreading fear across the globe and has reached Kerala too. Those who are ready to join hands with the government should boldly come forward." 

The chief minister pointed out that the state does not have a history of surrendering before challenges. "Everybody should keep aside their differences and join hands," he urged.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp