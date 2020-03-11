Pinarayi Vijayan urges public to join hands with Kerala government to fight coronavirus

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Are you keen on joining hands with the state government in fighting COVID-19? Now, you can come forward and offer your assistance in fighting this deadly infection. Taking a cue from previous experiences during the floods and the Nipah outbreak, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the people to assist the government in implementing preventive measures against the virus.

Those interested in being part of the voluntary force can register at the website https://bit.ly/2TEhVPK or give a missed call to +91 9400 198 198. They will be given necessary training and preparations before making them part of the preventive measures.

Seeking the support of the people, Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post: "Whether it's the floods or Nipah, the government was able to overcome each and every challenge in the last four years due to the support and participation of the people. Thousands came forward with helping hands, keeping in mind social virtue, without being afraid of the crises. It's their sacrifice that has provided the necessary confidence to the government."

He went on to write, "Now another similar situation has come up in front of us. The COVID-19 virus has been spreading fear across the globe and has reached Kerala too. Those who are ready to join hands with the government should boldly come forward."

The chief minister pointed out that the state does not have a history of surrendering before challenges. "Everybody should keep aside their differences and join hands," he urged.

