Speeding car knocks down 6 at cherthala

ALAPPUZHA: A speeding car driven by a drunken driver knocked down six people, including four students who were returning after writing the Plus-II examinations, a bike rider and his son at Poochakkal, Cherthala, on Tuesday.

The injured are Anagha, 17, Chandana, 17, Saghi, 17, (students of SNHSS Sreekandeswaram) and Archana, 17, (a student of Thrichattukulam NSS HSS), Aneesh, 36, and his three-year-old son Vedav.

The driver Anand Mudayil and passenger Manoj, 52, hail from Panavally grama panchayat.

Poochakkal police said all the injured are out of danger. According to the police, the driver and Manoj were in an inebriated condition. They were admitted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital.Others are admitted to Ernakulam General Hospital and private hospitals in Kochi.

The accident took place near Palliveli Junction on the Poochakkal-Thaliyaparampu Road at 2 pm. The overspeeding car first hit the bike and then knocked down Anagha, Chandana and Saghi.

In the impact of the hit, they were thrown into a nearby canal.The vehicle then hit the sidewall of the road before knocking down Archana who was returning from school on a bicycle. After that the car hit a tree, the police said. The visuals of the accident were captured by a CCTV camera and it went viral on social media.