 Kerala to urge Centre to protect jobs of NRKs

Resolution to touch upon advisory issued by Centre that mandates compulsory certification of having tested negative for COVID-19 before entering India

Published: 12th March 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will move a resolution in the Assembly urging the Centre to make diplomatic interventions to protect the jobs of non-resident Keralites (NRKs) after various countries imposed travel restrictions as part of COVID-19 surveillance. The resolution will also touch upon an advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry that mandates compulsory certification of having tested negative for COVID-19 before entering India. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly that the resolution could be moved on Thursday. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also extended all support to pass the resolution unanimously.

Earlier, answering a calling attention motion moved by Abdul Khader, MLA, on the necessity to ensure the jobs of NRKs who could not report for duty on time due to travel restrictions, Pinarayi said it is a serious issue and urgent intervention is needed in the matter.  However, the Chief Minister turned critical on the stipulation that passengers travelling from or having visited Italy or the Republic of Korea need to produce a certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 before entering India.

“How could a government bar its citizens from entering their country? There is no point in saying that out of surveillance the countrymen should languish in a foreign land. The advisory of the Health Ministry should be withdrawn with immediate effect,” said the Chief Minister.

‘Centre promised to send a medical team to Italy’
Mentioning the reports that some Keralites were denied the permission to board the flight from Italy, the Chief Minister said that the ban on flying is due to the Centre’s advisory and the chief secretary has contacted the union cabinet secretary for possible solutions. “The Centre has assured us that within a day or two it will send a medical team to Italy. The team will then screen the passengers. If the result is negative ,they will be allowed to fly to India. If not they will be quarantined,” said Pinarayi.  Referring to the fear of NRKs that they will lose their jobs due to the strict surveillance in various countries, Pinarayi said he had already written a letter to the prime minister and the external affairs minister seeking their intervention.

