Coronavirus: Stranded Indians in Italy yet to receive a response

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the promise of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to send a team of doctors to Italy to conduct tests and collect samples of the Indian passengers at Milan and Rome airports, the stranded passengers are expecting immediate action. But no official has reached out to them yet.

Out of 300 Indians stuck at Milan airport as they did not have certificates showing they tested negative for COVID-19, 83 boarded the Air India flight with special permission on Tuesday night. The others have returned to safer locations near the airport.

“A couple of us have moved to our friends’ rooms till we get a response, as remaining in the airport will not be safe. The Indian embassy officials are yet to contact us,” said Muhammed Ashiq T, a PhD scholar.

Meanwhile, the 70 Indian passengers stuck in Rome are going through a difficult time, even struggling to meet their basic needs with the shops closed. “There is a two-month-old child with us. Except for a vending machine for chocolates, no shops have opened in the vicinity. We are surviving with the available food. No embassy official has reached out to us,” said Hima, a Kottayam native.

What was promised

Responding to A K Antony’s query in the Rajya Sabha in the issue, the minister said that they are trying to bring them back. “It has become very difficult to get a certificate there as they are busy treating their own patients. We are hoping to fly in a medical team to Italy just as Iran by tomorrow. The team will conduct a test and bring them back in an early flight,” he said.

V Muraleedharan condemns state approach

T’Puram: Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan has condemned the state government and opposition for criticising the Union government on the issue of bringing back those stranded in countries hit by COVID-19. By stating that there is a delay on the part of the Centre in bringing back Indians stranded in Italy, the government and the opposition are trying to make political gains, said Muraleedharan. “In the assembly, Pinarayi had said the Centre was trying to wash its hands of people stranded in Italy. It’s highly condemnable. The Union government has no such approach,” said Muraleedharan.