‘Elevated highway only option via Bandipur’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will stick to its earlier decision that an elevated corridor should be constructed through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve to facilitate night traffic. The government will hold discussions with the Karnataka Government and the Union Government on night traffic ban through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

There’s no change in the state government’s earlier stand regarding setting up of an elevated corridor through the reserve, said Transport Minister AK Saseendran. The state is of the view that an elevated corridor should be set up through the reserve.

Responding to a calling attention from IC Balakrishnan in the House on Wednesday, the minister said the matter is currently before the Supreme Court. Already the state has taken up the matter with the Karnataka Government and the Centre. When the issue came up before the apex court in August, there was a suggestion that there should be traffic ban through the highway during day time also.

“However so far the government has not received any official intimation about extending the traffic ban to day time also. The apex court has not issued any directives in this regard,” said the minister. He said restricting the freedom of movement of people staying near the tiger reserve is discriminatory. He said the Centre has not yet set up an expert panel as promised.