Five monkeys dead in five days; samples sent to NIV to test for KFD

The Department of Animal Husbandry said the residents buried the first four monkeys, but informed the department only when they spotted the fifth dead monkey.

Published: 12th March 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Five monkeys were found dead in five days in the Plachikara forest in Kinanur-Karinthalam grama panchayat, triggering fears of Kyasanur forest disease (KFD), commonly known as monkey fever.

The carcass was two days old, said officials. On the direction of the collector, a team of six veterinary surgeons, two health officials, and forest officials visited the forest and conducted post-mortem on the spot, said Dr Unnikrishnan T G, the district animal husbandry officer, who was part of the team.

He said the officials are on alert against the backdrop of monkey fever reported in Karnataka and Wayanad.KFD is spread when ticks on the body of infected monkeys bite humans. It is a viral haemorrhagic fever found in South India. “People living close to forest and working in the fields are vulnerable to monkey fever,” said Dr Unnikrishnan.

Since the area has human settlement and there were complaints of crop raids by monkeys, the officials are not ruling out poisoning. “There were complaints of monkeys finishing off coconuts and even gorging on long beans cultivation,” he said.

To rule out poisoning by residents, Dr Unnikrishnan said he sent samples to the Forensics Lab in Kozhikode.

Organs such as lungs, liver, spleen, and heart were sent to the National Institute of Virology to test for strains of monkey fever. “We are expecting results in a couple of days,” he said.

On Sunday, a 48-year-old woman from Wayanad succumbed to the disease in Kozhikode Medical College, the first monkey-fever related death in Kerala. In Karnataka, 97 cases of monkey fever have been reported.  “Cases were reported from Dakshina Kannada, which shares a border with Kasaragod,” he said.

