STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Geo maps and GPS to trace those in quarantine

The GPS system and geo mapping will be coordinated by a 120-member team consisting of engineering students.

Published: 12th March 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Police security has been tightened at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital after a youth under observation escaped from the hospital | Shaji Vettipuram

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: In the wake of the recent incident in which a person who was under observation at Pathanamthitta district hospital trying to escape from the isolation ward, the authorities concerned have decide to launch strong measures to make sure those under observation do not go out and mingle with the public. The Health department will make use of Geo maps and GPS tracking system to ensure that all those who are under house quarantine stay at their houses itself.

“The GPS tracking system will help identify the location of those who are in house quarantine. Their position will be monitored and if they step out of their houses, the tracking system will help in identifying them. Legal action will be taken against those who mingle with the public while under observation,” said Pathanamthitta District Collector P B Nooh.

The GPS system and geo-mapping will be coordinated by a 120-member team consisting of engineering students. The students of Adoor Engineering College, Pattoor Sree Budha Engineering College and Kanjirappally Amal Jyothi Engineering College will be divided into two groups with 60 members each.

The location status of the persons who are house quarantined will be monitored by the health team regularly. If a person moves out of the house, the people at the monitoring cell will identify the patient and ascertain whether he is in high-risk category or just a secondary suspect. The monitoring cell will also have his age, address and contact number. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp