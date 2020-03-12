Geo maps and GPS to trace those in quarantine

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: In the wake of the recent incident in which a person who was under observation at Pathanamthitta district hospital trying to escape from the isolation ward, the authorities concerned have decide to launch strong measures to make sure those under observation do not go out and mingle with the public. The Health department will make use of Geo maps and GPS tracking system to ensure that all those who are under house quarantine stay at their houses itself.

“The GPS tracking system will help identify the location of those who are in house quarantine. Their position will be monitored and if they step out of their houses, the tracking system will help in identifying them. Legal action will be taken against those who mingle with the public while under observation,” said Pathanamthitta District Collector P B Nooh.

The GPS system and geo-mapping will be coordinated by a 120-member team consisting of engineering students. The students of Adoor Engineering College, Pattoor Sree Budha Engineering College and Kanjirappally Amal Jyothi Engineering College will be divided into two groups with 60 members each.



The location status of the persons who are house quarantined will be monitored by the health team regularly. If a person moves out of the house, the people at the monitoring cell will identify the patient and ascertain whether he is in high-risk category or just a secondary suspect. The monitoring cell will also have his age, address and contact number.