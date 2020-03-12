Health dept’s flow chart crucial in tracking the movement of patients

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The flow chart released by the Health Department depicting the sequence of the movement of COVID-19-infected people in Pathanamthitta has been termed a crucial step in identifying the primary and secondary contacts. The flow chart, which is called temporospatial data which relates to both time and space, was the product of 48 hours of hard labour by a dedicated band of doctors, government administrators and police officers. The action was coordinated by District Collector P B Nooh, District Medical Officer Dr Sheeja A L and the National Health Mission District Project Manager Dr Abey Sushan.

The medical team was split into surveillance and field teams. Dr Amjith Rajeev, who was part of the surveillance team, was entrusted with the task of interacting with the patients, unearth details of the places they had visited and the time. Donning the protective gear, he met five of the seven patients, while he interacted with the remaining two over the phone. The patients were egged on to talk in a bid to glean as much information as possible. Some of them were reluctant to cooperate, while some complied. A source said even those who offered to talk were not able to reveal all their halts due to recall bias. Sources said in the case of the five-member family, the focus was on the travel plans of two male members. “The women and the parents mostly stayed back,” said sources.

In the case of two women, getting information from them was relatively easy. “They travelled less and hence it was easy to track their movements.” Dr Amjith, sources said, prepared a story after talking to the patients. He made a linear narrative mentioning the spots they went to. This narrative was conveyed to the district collector, who picked up the missing links and deputed field teams to trace them. Dr Abey said there were 17 different teams — each comprising two Community Medicine experts, one medical officer and field staff — to work on the ground. The field team went to the spots that the patients had visited. To corroborate what they said, CCTV visuals were collected from the shops they claimed they had visited. Bank transaction details were also obtained for cross-checking. To ascertain primary, secondary contacts, the call records of the patients were obtained with the help of the police. Those who exhibited symptoms were hospitalised.

Chinks in the armours

A senior medical officer said the data is evolving and with that, the flow chart will also be revised. The initial chart had said that the patients had visited a financial institution in Pathanamthitta. But that was wrong as they had gone to its Ranni branch. It was also said that the patients had visited Imperial Bakers in Punalur. But, on cross-checking, it was found that there were three such bakeries in that town.

Challenges ahead

A member of the field team felt that locating all the people in the picture would be very difficult. “The patients had gone to a few eateries and those are frequented by many. We have to track down all those who had been there when the patients went in. That is a tough job,” said the source. But the encouraging sign is that the people are responding well. “After we had released the chart, we got more than 100 calls on Tuesday night itself. That’s a positive sign,” the source added.