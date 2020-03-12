STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala government suspends two cops in Palarivattom flyover corruption case

Vigilance Director Anil Kanth on February 18 submitted a report along with an intelligence dossier that was critical of ex-investigating officer A Ashok Kumar and K K Sheri. 

The Palarivattom flyover| ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two police officers were suspended after the Home Department ordered a probe by Vigilance Director against the duo for their alleged attempt in sabotaging the Vigilance probe into the Palarivattom flyover corruption case involving former PWD Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju.

Vigilance Ernakulam Unit DySP A Ashok Kumar, who was the former Investigating Officer of the case, and current Fort Station House Officer K K Sheri were suspended by the government pending enquiry.

Vigilance Director Anil Kanth on February 18 submitted a report along with an intelligence dossier that was critical of the two. It was on the basis of this report the government issued the suspension orders.

The allegation against the DySP was that he tried to sabotage the corruption probe after receiving kickbacks from the accused. Post the allegation, Kumar was removed from the probe team. It was also alleged that Kumar went soft on Kunju despite having strong evidence.

Fort Inspector was suspended on the basis of the allegation that he acted as a mediator between the accused and the DySP.

