Kin of woman who died due to post-surgical complications served justice after 25 years  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After an agonising wait that lasted for 25 years, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday served justice to the husband and children of a woman, who died of post-surgical complications, directing the state government to sanction the compensation immediately. The court criticised the state government for filing an appeal against a sub court order awarding a compensation of `1.5 lakh to the family. The government had submitted that half of the amount had been deposited before the trial court. The court, then, directed the government to deposit the balance amount within two months.

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that the endless wait was itself shocking to the conscience of anyone and more so to that of the court. The appeal should have never been filed because the death of Valli, wife of Thami of Tirur, consequent to a laparoscopic sterilisation surgery was conceded. The amount awarded by the trial court was also certainly justified taking note of the loss suffered by the family particularly the young children, who lost their mother, a loss that can never be weighed in terms of money.

A sub court in Tirur had awarded the amount in 2003 in the suit filed by Thampi and children after finding that the death of Valli was due to post-operative complications and medical negligence.

The surgery was done on January 31, 1995, at the Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, but she breathed her last on that day. The trial court found that Valli died due to medical negligence and carelessness of the doctors and nurses, who were in charge of the surgery. The appeal got stuck in the files of the court for 17 years. The state government and the doctors had contended that the probable reason for Valli’s infection was that she had not taken full care of herself after she was discharged from the hospital. They had argued that there was no negligence on theirpart. However, the court rejected the plea stating that the medical records and evidence speak volumes. Dismissing the contention, the court said it would be shockingly uncharitable to the deceased, especially when she had voluntarily gone to the sterilisation programme, responding to the call of the government for family planning, consequent to the birth of her fifth child.