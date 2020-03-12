STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revenue secretary Venu goes on leave to protest abrupt removal of survey director Premkumar

A cabinet meet on Wednesday decided to transfer Premkumar as the Director of Industries and Commerce. 

V Venu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Revenue Secretary Dr V Venu has gone on leave in protest against the abrupt removal of his junior and survey director V R Premkumar. After uncertainty for sometime, the government on Wednesday issued the order removing Premkumar as Survey Director. Later, after the cabinet meeting, he was appointed as Director of Industries and Commerce.

The abrupt removal of Premkumar has also brought out the differences among top IAS officers. Dr Venu handed over the leave application to Chief Secretary Tom Jose minutes after the government made it clear that Premkumar would be replaced by V Girija. If the government could not convince Venu to retract his application then it will have to find another person to replace him as revenue secretary. Venue is also the CEO of Rebuild Kerala Initiative, a pet project of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A cabinet meet on Wednesday decided to transfer Premkumar as the Director of Industries and Commerce. The decision to remove him from the post was taken in the previous cabinet meet. Despite the protest from the revenue secretary, the government took a final call as a group of ministers stuck to the  decision.

Premkumar was appointed as survey director in August 2019 . The decision to replace him came when he was going ahead with the completion of resurvey works. His abrupt removal has irked the revenue secretary, who is the department head. The revenue secretary had expressed his displeasure to the Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan and threatened to go on leave if his junior was not reinstated. In his letter to chief secretary and the offices of the chief minister and revenue minister, Venu said the abrupt transfer of Premkumar would not only demotivate him but also send a wrong signal to IAS officers in sensitive and responsible positions.

Premkumar is a 2014 batch IAS officer. He had cancelled the controversial land title of Joice George, MP, when he was Devikulam sub-collector.

Dr V Venu
