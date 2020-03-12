STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KK Shailaja defends Health Department staff

The minister, however, said she could not give assurance that there will be no deaths from the virus in the state.

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There were no lapses on the government’s part in the incident in which a three-member family coming from Italy skipped the screening for COVID-19 at Kochi airport, Health Minister KK Shailaja told the assembly on Wednesday. She was responding to the submission by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. The minister also maintained that the health department staff at the airport committed no dereliction in duty. The family might not have reported at the COVID19 help desk or provided wrong details to the persons concerned, she said.

The minister, however, said she could not give assurance that there will be no deaths from the virus in the state. “I can’t assure the house there will be no deaths. However, the department is taking all possible efforts to control it. At present, the department cannot afford to focus on the mistakes committed by the Italy returnees. The priority is to save their lives and the lives of those who are affected by COVID-19,” said Shailaja.

‘Family might have given wrong details’
'Family might have given wrong details'

