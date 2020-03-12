SSLC student gets bitten by dog while taking exam

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a shocking incident, a student of the Cheruthuruthy Government HSS was bitten by a dog while writing the SSLC exam on Wednesday. The student, who suffered minor wounds, was first taken to the nearest hospital and given post-exposure vaccination. Seeing that his condition was satisfactory, he was allowed to continue writing his exam.

According to the Cheruthuruthy police, stray dogs roam around in the region all the time. The officers will take necessary steps to prevent such issues in future, the police said.

“The dog suddenly entered the examination hall and bit the student who was sitting near the door. All students were shocked. But due to the efforts of the staff and local residents, the situation was brought back to normal soon,” school headmistress Shiny Joseph said.

She said the student was first taken to the Shoranur Government Hospital and then to the Medical College Hospital. “He was accompanied by his parents and teachers. The Education Department had sought an explanation on the matter and a report has already been submitted,” she said.

The local residents said the school’s compound wall has been lying damaged in some parts and the dog might have entered through a crevice.