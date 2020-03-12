TRAGIC: Train runs for 4 km with youth stuck on coupling

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a tragic incident, a train ran for more than four kilometres with a youth who got stuck on a coupling of the locomotive while attempting suicide on Wednesday. The man, who was seriously injured, died by the time Railway authorities took him off the locomotive.

The deceased is Lijo Jose, 29, of Cherukulam house, Kurichy, near here. The incident took place around 7 am when Lijo allegedly threw himself under the Ernakulam bound Kollam - Ernakulam passenger when it arrived near Kurichy. Lijo got stuck on a coupling of the locomotive and remained so till the train reached Chingavanam station.

The body was seen in an upright position. The loco pilots, however, had no idea of the incident. The body was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, and was handed over to relatives after post mortem. It was identified after the relatives of Lijo approached Chingavanam police station with a complaint that the youth had gone missing since the morning. Chingavanam police have registered a case in connection with the incident.