Wearing masks just for the sake of it will not help, say experts

With the threat of COVID-19 sending the state into a tizzy, face masks have become a rare commodity in medical shops.

Published: 12th March 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 06:28 AM

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the threat of COVID-19 sending the state into a tizzy, face masks have become a rare commodity in medical shops. Medical experts, however, are of the opinion that masks have only a limited role in controlling the spread of the virus and say their indiscriminate use could not only be pointless but also detrimental in certain cases. They say there is no logic in individuals purchasing masks in bulk and hoarding them at home. According to doctors, donning masks can help those with symptoms from spreading the virus in case they are infected.

“Masks are especially required for those who show symptoms like fever, cough and sneezing. It is basically to prevent others from getting the virus as there will be secretions when one coughs or sneezes. Our primary advice to those with symptoms is not to make any public appearance,” said Dr Vibha C Santhosh, associate professor, Department of General Medicine, Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

N95 respirators and surgical masks, both widely used now in a bid to prevent infection, are meant to protect the wearer from airborne particles, but their effectiveness varies from case to case. “N95 masks are recommended for those with symptoms and also it is good because it can filter even the finest particles compared to other surgical masks. But continuous use of a mask is not advisable for those who are not in a habit of using it. People who work in healthcare institutions should wear a mask as a part of precaution. Lay people are not required to wear one. Instead, maintaining a one-metre distance while interacting with others will be a better option,” said Dr Vibha. She said one shouldn’t keep touching the mask after wearing it and it should be removed only by holding the strap.

N95 masks and surgical masks are recommended only for one-time use. “Surgical masks do not provide complete protection from germs and other contaminants and they are not to be used more than once. People already having respiratory issues must not use masks for long hours,” said Dr Tinku Joseph, a pulmonologist based in Kochi. Even the disposal of masks has become a grave concern, as people are of the tendency to use and throw them, which is a severe risk.

The Who and how of masks

Who should wear the masks?
Those who have COVID-19 symptoms like cough, fever, sneezing and respiratory issues
Those exposed to public interactions, those in health care institutions and so on

Who should not wear the masks?
Lay people without any symptoms

How to wear a mask?
Touch only the straps while putting on a mask. Do not touch the front area
Do not wear the mask for long hours. Use it only once
Touch only the strap, not the front portion, while removing the mask
Dispose the mask by covering it in a separate paper and then throw it in a trash bag

