Assembly passes resolution to help Indians stranded abroad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday moved a resolution in the assembly demanding the Union government’s urgent intervention to help Indian nationals stuck at airports worldwide as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He voiced concern at the stringent norms adopted by the Centre — the Director-General of Civil Aviation has stipulated that travellers must carry a medical certificate stating they have tested negative for COVID-19 from designated laboratories in the countries concerned.

The certificates are mandatory irrespective of whether the travellers display symptoms of the virus or not — which makes travel incredibly difficult.

Pinarayi Vijayan raised the issue after several Malayalis stranded in Italy and South Korea complained that they are being confined to the airports there on account of the restriction.

The Chief Minister wanted the Centre to carry out a Wuhan-type evacuation of Indian nationals — a special aircraft had been sent to the capital of Hubei province in central China, the epicentre of the deadly virus, to bring home Indian medical students who were first quarantined and later allowed to leave for home. He had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to relax the restriction imposed on Indians returning from COVID-19 affected nations like Italy and South Korea.Besides, the resolution called upon the Union government to take up work-related issues of Indians employed abroad.

“Due to COVID-19, many Indians have difficulty in returning to their places of work. The date of expiry of visa and date of joining work should be extended through diplomatic measures.” said Pinarayi.

Though the assembly adopted the resolution unanimously, the BJP is likely to term it a political tactic by the ruling CPM to corner the NDA government at the Centre.