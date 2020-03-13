STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Contact tracing to tackle coronavirus spread

The effectiveness of contact tracing in containing a viral outbreak has once again come to the fore.

Published: 13th March 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks. (Photo | EPS/TP Sooraj)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The effectiveness of contact tracing in containing a viral outbreak has once again come to the fore. For the state Health Department the very method turned to be a decisive factor in prevention and control strategy against COVID-19. It helped them to identify the primary and secondary contacts of a positive case and put them under isolation thereby restricting further spread of the virus.

Contact tracing is the process of identifying, assessing and managing people who have been exposed to a disease to prevent onward transmission. According to the department, as per the protocol, as soon as a single event (identification of a suspect or confirmed case) is detected, contact tracing must be aggressively implemented (preferably to be completed within 48 hours).

“People in close contact with someone who is infected with a virus are at higher risk of becoming infected themselves and of potentially further infecting others. Closely watching these contacts after exposure to an infected person will help the contacts get care and treatment, and will prevent further transmission of the virus,” reads an excerpt from a document of the World Health Organization.

The department which used the contact tracing method well during times of H1N1 outbreak and Nipah Virus outbreak is now employing this methodology effectively for surveillance.Said an officer of the Directorate of Health Services, “In simple words, contact tracing is a monitoring process. It basically involves a three-pronged process - contact identification, contact listing and contact follow-up.”

Contact identification is the first step of contact tracing. It is the process of identifying contacts with an infected person. They could be anyone including family members, colleagues, friends or health care providers. Inquiries are also made on the infected person’s activities and the activities and roles of the people around them since the onset of illness.

In the second process, contact listing is conducted. In this, all persons considered to have contact with the infected person is listed as contacts. After that effort is made to identify every listed contact and to inform them of their contact status, what it means, the actions that will follow, and the importance of receiving early care if they develop symptoms. Contacts should also be provided with information about prevention of the disease. In some cases, quarantine or isolation is required for high-risk contacts, either at home or in the hospital.

In the last step, regular follow-up with all contacts to monitor for symptoms and test for signs of infection are mooted.The Health Department which prepared a guideline for COVID-19 surveillance had stated contact tracing must be aggressively implemented soon after the identification of a suspect or confirmed case. It should preferably be completed within 48 hours. The contact tracing shall preferably be done by visiting the local residence of the contact(s) by health personnel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp