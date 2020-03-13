Contact tracing to tackle coronavirus spread

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The effectiveness of contact tracing in containing a viral outbreak has once again come to the fore. For the state Health Department the very method turned to be a decisive factor in prevention and control strategy against COVID-19. It helped them to identify the primary and secondary contacts of a positive case and put them under isolation thereby restricting further spread of the virus.

Contact tracing is the process of identifying, assessing and managing people who have been exposed to a disease to prevent onward transmission. According to the department, as per the protocol, as soon as a single event (identification of a suspect or confirmed case) is detected, contact tracing must be aggressively implemented (preferably to be completed within 48 hours).

“People in close contact with someone who is infected with a virus are at higher risk of becoming infected themselves and of potentially further infecting others. Closely watching these contacts after exposure to an infected person will help the contacts get care and treatment, and will prevent further transmission of the virus,” reads an excerpt from a document of the World Health Organization.

The department which used the contact tracing method well during times of H1N1 outbreak and Nipah Virus outbreak is now employing this methodology effectively for surveillance.Said an officer of the Directorate of Health Services, “In simple words, contact tracing is a monitoring process. It basically involves a three-pronged process - contact identification, contact listing and contact follow-up.”

Contact identification is the first step of contact tracing. It is the process of identifying contacts with an infected person. They could be anyone including family members, colleagues, friends or health care providers. Inquiries are also made on the infected person’s activities and the activities and roles of the people around them since the onset of illness.

In the second process, contact listing is conducted. In this, all persons considered to have contact with the infected person is listed as contacts. After that effort is made to identify every listed contact and to inform them of their contact status, what it means, the actions that will follow, and the importance of receiving early care if they develop symptoms. Contacts should also be provided with information about prevention of the disease. In some cases, quarantine or isolation is required for high-risk contacts, either at home or in the hospital.

In the last step, regular follow-up with all contacts to monitor for symptoms and test for signs of infection are mooted.The Health Department which prepared a guideline for COVID-19 surveillance had stated contact tracing must be aggressively implemented soon after the identification of a suspect or confirmed case. It should preferably be completed within 48 hours. The contact tracing shall preferably be done by visiting the local residence of the contact(s) by health personnel.