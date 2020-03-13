STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Currency notes may be spreading coronavirus as banks in Kerala ask employees to exercise caution

The World Health Organisation had earlier flagged the threat posed by currency notes in spreading infections while recommending other modes of payment.

Published: 13th March 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of currency notes as he stands outside his restaurant in New Delhi, India, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

For representational purpose. (File | Reuters)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Factoring in the possibility of COVID-19 transmission through articles of daily use like currency notes, the Health department is planning to promote hand hygiene while calling upon the public to switch to alternative modes of payment like digital transactions.

Also, the various banks operating in the state have urged employees to exercise caution and use protective gear, including face masks, sanitisers and gloves. Cashiers, who mainly deal with currency notes, are under instruction to remain extra cautious.

“Currency contamination is a major issue. The virus can be passed on through contact with contaminated surfaces. In the case of currency notes, the chances are high since it changes hands several thousand times. So utmost caution is needed,” said a health official.

“The public should use sanitisers after handling currency notes. And the practice adopted by some — putting fingers in the mouth for easy counting of notes — should be done away with,” he added.

MD Gopinath of All India Bank Officers’ Association said, “Some banks have already come out with a circular asking employees to remain cautious and use sanitisers, face mask and gloves. The associations have pointed out that it is the cash section which is the most susceptible to the COVID-19 threat.”

The World Health Organisation had earlier flagged the threat posed by currency notes in spreading infections while recommending other modes of payment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 currency notes
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp