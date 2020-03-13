Health minister driven by ‘media mania,’ says Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the duo had a verbal duel in the assembly, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala came out against Health Minister KK Shailaja, alleging that the latter has ‘media mania.’ Criticising the minister’s regular press briefings over COVID-19 outbreak, Chennithala said the minister should stop the image-building exercise.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Chennithala said Shailaja is engaged in an image-building exercise during the COVID-19 outbreak. She has been holding press conferences everyday. There’s no need for regular press conferences, even press statements will do.

Chennithala said the opposition has been supporting COVID-19 preventive measures. The assembly is a platform for the opposition to point out lapses in government action. That’s why the issue was raised in the House the other day. But the minister has used social media for a negative campaign against the opposition. The minister should put an end to the ‘media mania. ’Chennithala said the opposition was raising the concerns shared by the people.

Mullappally flays minister’s briefing

T’Puram: KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachadran blasted Health Minister K Shailaja over her daily media briefing on the latest COVID-19 situation. He said if experts in the domain fill in the media regularly on the situation and issue periodic medical bulletins, instead of the Health Minister taking on the responsibility, it will ensure greater credibility among the people.

‘Suspending assembly will create panic’

Opposition UDF will not agree with the plan to wind up the assembly session in view of COVID-19 preventive measures, said Chennithala. Such an action will lead to unnecessary panic, he pointed out.