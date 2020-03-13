KC Venugopal set to enter Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal is all set to enter the Rajya Sabha. The Congress leadership on Thursday nominated him as party candidate for Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan, along with Neeraj Dangi. There are reports that Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been made AICC general secretary.

K C Venugopal has been AICC general secretary in charge of organisation since 2017. Sources said he would continue as general secretary. “It’s no surprise as he has a claim for Rajya Sabha seat. In the last Lok Sabha polls, the party leadership had asked him not to contest. That’s why he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Sachin Pilot has been made general secretary as young face,” said a senior Congress leader.

AICC president Sonia Gandhi has approved the list of nine candidates for Rajya Sabha elections: K T S Tulsi, Phulo Devi Netam (Chhattisgarh), Shahzada Anwar (Jharkhand), Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya (MP), Rajiv Salav (Maharashtra), Kennedy Cornelius Khylem (Meghalaya) and K C Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi (Rajasthan).