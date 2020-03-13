STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liquor sales steady as tipplers continue to queue up at Bevco outlets

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) Madyavirudha Samiti has asked the state government to close down the liquor outlets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 13th March 2020 06:33 AM

A mask-clad man buys alcohol from a Bevco outlet in Kochi | A Sanesh

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a drastic fall in business in almost all segments -- cinemas, hotels and restaurants, plunging footfall in shopping malls and jewellery shops, lower ridership in buses and taxis. But one business in Kerala remains unaffected, apparently – liquor sales. Spartan Kumar G, managing director of Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC), the sole distributor of liquor in the state, said going by the numbers in the last three to four days sales are holding up, despite the  COVID scare.

“On average, we sell liquor worth Rs 39-40 crore daily. We have not seen any decline in sales even after the COVID-19 outbreak,” he told TNIE. “ Not only that, the sales touched `41-42 crore on some days,” he added.

Though the state government has declared holiday for schools and colleges, besides putting off or cancelling scheduled public events in the state till March 31 on account of the prevailing situation,  no such directive was issued to the Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets.

“About 60-65 per cent of the customers are our daily regulars, and they continue to visit the outlets, the COVID scare notwithstanding,” he said.

On whether the long line in front of the Bevco outlets heightened the risk of the virus spreading to more people, since those in the queue are within sniffing distance of one another, Sparjan Kumar said, “There is no compulsion on anyone (to come and buy alcohol from us). As far as our employees are concerned, we have provided them masks and issued directives on the precautionary steps to be adopted,” he said.

For the cash-strapped Kerala government, sales of liquor is key to keep the cash register ringing. In 2018-19, Bevco reported total sales of `14,504.67 crore, up `1,567.58 crore (12.12 per cent) from the `12,937.09 crore in 2017-18. The state earns over `11,000 crore per annum by way of state excise duty and sales tax on liquor of all kinds.

KCBC Temperance panel  for shuttering Bevco outlets
The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) Madyavirudha Samiti has asked the state government to close down the liquor outlets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charly Paul, state secretary of KCBC, said in a statement here that the government should shut down all Consumerfed and Bevco outlets as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

“The government has decided to close down  schools and colleges, besides cancelling or putting off public events and religious functions to check the outbreak. In this context, the government should also consider closing the liquor outlets,” he said.

