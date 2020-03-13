Three members of Kerala family found dead at home, cops suspect murder-suicide

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A three-member family was found dead at their house in Kulathoor near Kazhakuttom on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Suresh, 35, his wife Sindhu, 33, and their son Sharon, 10.

The husband was found hanging from the roof, while his wife and son were found dead in the room of their house located close to the SN Library by neighbours at around 12.55 pm.

Police believe that the man smothered the two to death and later committed suicide. Forensic experts have been sent to the house to collect evidence.

Kazhakuttom police said Suresh had returned from a Gulf country two weeks ago and was working as an autorickshaw driver since. Before shifting to the place, the family stayed at Kanyakulangara.

Police suspect that domestic discord might be the reason for the crime.