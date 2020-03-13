Two Malayali nurses test positive for coronavirus in Bahrain

By Express News Service

Express News Service @KASARAGOD

Four Indians, including two Malayali nurses, have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Bahrain. The Malayali nurses are from Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram, and the other two are from a north Indian state, said one of the patients.

They have been admitted to the isolation wards of the government-run Salmaniya Medical Hospital in Manama. The nurses work in a private clinic in Manama, and possibly got the infection from an Iranian patient. “He (the Iranian) had come to our clinic after surgery. After he was discharged, he was tested positive for coronavirus infection,” said the 32-year-old nurse from Kasaragod.

The health officials of Bahrain backtracked the Iranian patient and reached the clinic. “All the staff of the clinic were screened though none of us showed any symptoms,” she said. After the screening, five staffers of the clinic tested positive, she said. “All of us are now in Salmaniya,” she said. Of the five, four are Indians and one is from Bahrain, she said. The Kasaragod nurse’s husband is from Kottarakkara and they have a daughter.

“The health officials have taken the samples of my husband and daughter too. We are waiting for the results,” she said. The nurse said the health condition of all the five staff were stable.

Back home, her mother in East Eleri panchayat was a worried lot. “Shouldn’t she come to Kerala and seek treatment here,” asked the mother. But the nurse ruled it out. “We are being taken care of in the hospital. Moreover, travelling will only help in spreading the infection,” she said.