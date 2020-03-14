STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chalachitra Academy secretary ousted

The government order in this regard is expected to be issued on Monday. Cultural Minister A K Balan has also appointed film lyricist Ajoy Chandran as Mahesh’s replacement.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has expelled Mahesh Panju from the post of secretary of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy reportedly due to his differences with the academy chairman Kamal. The government order in this regard is expected to be issued on Monday.

Cultural Minister AK Balan has also appointed film lyricist Ajoy Chandran as Mahesh’s replacement. A source in the know said  Mahesh and Kamal had been at loggerheads for some time now owing to differences in the selection of films by the jury for this year’s Kerala State Film Awards. 

Among the films selected by the jury, one was directed by Kamal’s son Jenuse Mohammed. When Kamal approached him to draw up the list, Mahesh opposed it on the grounds that the film helmed by the son of the academy chairman should not be included. Subsequently, the issued flared up, resulting in a heated argument. Finally, Balan stepped in and removed Mahesh, the source said.

Mahesh told TNIE that he didn’t see eye to eye with Kamal and Beena Paul following differences on certain issues. “ I have opposed the inclusion of Kamal’s son’s film as he cannot include it in his capacity as the academy chairman. But there were differences of opinion and they might have complained to the minister. However, I will respond only after getting the government order,” he said.

