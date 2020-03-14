Coronavirus infected Thrissur man visited mall, cinema, attended betrothal

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Throwing caution to the wind, the 21-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 in Thrissur district visited a shopping mall, watched a movie and even participated in an engagement ceremony. Meanwhile, District Collector S Shanavas said an eight-month-old baby, child of the infected person’s cousin, was isolated along with its mother after showing symptoms.

Despite the wide awareness campaigns asking NRKs to remain in home quarantine if they return from COVID-19-hit nations, the youth did not pay heed.

ALSO READ: US couple evades quarantine at Alappuzha Medical College

According to the collector, the family of the person consisting of his father, mother and sister is being closely monitored by the health officials. They are in isolation. So far, health officials have come up with a list of 355 people who come into direct contact with the infected person.

The youth, who hails from Kodungallur, had travelled with the COVID-19-affected Pathanamthitta family from Qatar to Kochi on February 29. As he developed a sore throat on March 5, he visited a private clinic the following day and took medicines. The doctor who was practising there is also under isolation.

ALSO READ: Despite COVID-19 scare, foreign tourists continue to visit Kerala

It was on March 8 the Pathanamthitta family tested positive and on the same day, health officials traced the youth.

The collector said that the infected person at present is not showing any COVID-19 symptoms and his condition is stable. “He was depressed at first to know that he has tested positive, but with proper counselling his mental health has improved,” added Shanavas.