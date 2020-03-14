STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Coronavirus infected Thrissur man visited mall, cinema, attended betrothal

It was on March 8 the Pathanamthitta family tested positive and on the same day, health officials traced the youth.

Published: 14th March 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Throwing caution to the wind, the 21-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 in Thrissur district visited a shopping mall, watched a movie and even participated in an engagement ceremony. Meanwhile, District Collector S Shanavas said an eight-month-old baby, child of the infected person’s cousin, was isolated along with its mother after showing symptoms.

Despite the wide awareness campaigns asking NRKs to remain in home quarantine if they return from COVID-19-hit nations, the youth did not pay heed.

ALSO READ: US couple evades quarantine at Alappuzha Medical College

According to the collector, the family of the person consisting of his father, mother and sister is being closely monitored by the health officials. They are in isolation. So far, health officials have come up with a list of 355 people who come into direct contact with the infected person.

The youth, who hails from Kodungallur, had travelled with the COVID-19-affected Pathanamthitta family from Qatar to Kochi on February 29. As he developed a sore throat on March 5, he visited a private clinic the following day and took medicines. The doctor who was practising there is also under isolation.

ALSO READ: Despite COVID-19 scare, foreign tourists continue to visit Kerala

It was on March 8 the Pathanamthitta family tested positive and on the same day, health officials traced the youth.  

The collector said that the infected person at present is not showing any COVID-19 symptoms and his condition is stable. “He was depressed at first to know that he has tested positive, but with proper counselling his mental health has improved,” added Shanavas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID 19 Thrissur Coronavirus Kerala Coronavirus India Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp