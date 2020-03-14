COVID-19: Assembly adjourned sine die

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the ongoing COVID-19 precautionary measures, the legislative assembly session was cut short three weeks ahead of the schedule. The assembly adjourned sine die on Friday. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan announced about the indefinite adjournment of the session. The session which began on March 2 was scheduled to conclude on April 8.

The session was cut short after a decision was taken at the Business Advisory Committee which met on Friday morning. The decision was taken despite opposition by the UDF, which demanded that a vote on account should be passed in the house.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the session was cut short so as to effectively address the COVID-19 scenario. The Opposition UDF boycotted the house soon after the discussion on the adjournment motion, in protest against rejecting its demand for passing a vote on account instead of passing the budget without full discussion. In the absence of the UDF, the demands for grants were passed with voice vote.

The UDF was unhappy about the decision as it’s the last full budget session of the Left government. The government wanted to guillotine the session in the name of COVID-19. It’s the only time detailed discussions can happen on expenditure and allocation for various departments in the budget. The government does not want it to happen, pointed out a senior Congress leader.

Addressing the media, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala termed the decision undemocratic. “Guillotining 27 demands in one step is an extraordinary move. Instead of creating panic in the name of COVID, the government should try to provide confidence to people,” he said adding that the government was trying to run away to cover up its corrupt practices and lapses.