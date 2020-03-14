Kerala HC order to release Kunjananthan on bail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday suspended the sentence awarded to PK Kunjananthan, one of the CPM leader convicted in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case, for three months and released him on bail. A Division bench comprising Justice A Hariprasad and Justice MR Anitha issued the order on a petition filed by Kunjananthan seeking bail citing his health condition.

The Additional Sessions Court, Kozhikode, had awarded life imprisonment to him and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. He had already undergone his imprisonment for around eight years.

The bench issued the order considering the report of the medical board constituted to ascertain his illness.

While granting bail, the court made it clear that he should not leave Kerala without the permission of the trial court. The court directed him to pay Rs 50,000 with two solvent sureties to the like sum. He should report before the station house officer, Kolavalloor, on every alternate Sundays from March 22.