Shailaja: Don’t nitpick on shortcomings of health dept

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The last day of the assembly session before it was adjourned, gave another opportunity for Health Minister KK Shailaja to tear down the allegation raised by opposition UDF. She said it was unfortunate that the opposition chose an emergency situation to nitpick on shortcomings of the health department. The minister said she was duty bound to explain the situation to the media as the head of the department which is handling the crisis.

Shailaja was responding to the criticism of Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala that the health minister had ‘media mania.’ According to the minister, Chennithala had expressed his support for the cause when she met him personally.

UDF MLAs were critical of the way the passengers from Italy got out through the screening system. Deputy leader of opposition M K Muneer, who sought an adjournment motion to discuss the impact of COVID-19, pointed out that the spread of the infection could have been avoided had the passengers from Italy been monitored from February 26. But the minister said that the advisory from Union Government to put people coming from Italy under quarantine came only on March 4.