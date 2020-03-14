Shocking: Five men tie up couple at Kerala farm, rape woman for three days

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The police have launched an investigation into the case in which a couple was tied up and the wife gang-raped at Ambayathode, near Kottiyur.

According to the complaint lodged by the couple to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Iritty DySP, the duo was tied up in two sheds on their property from January 16 to 19 and the woman was raped by a gang of five for three days. The Bengaluru-settled family had bought four acres at Ambayathode to set up a farm. They had entrusted a person named Rojus alias Jish Mon from Thottilpalam to run the farm.

When they came to know there were many criminal cases against him, they asked Rojus to leave. Since he refused to vacate the farm, the couple came to Ambayathode on January 16 to evict him. They told him to leave the property failing which they would lodge a complaint with the police.

At that point, Rojus’ five accomplices brandished knives at the couple and tied them up in the two sheds after confiscating their mobile phones and ATM cards.

After three days, on January 19, the husband somehow managed to escape and he informed the neighbours about the incident. As the gang came to know that the husband escaped from their custody, they fled the scene.

Soon, they lodged a complaint against Jish Mon and the gang and the Kelakam police registered a case. The couple also said in their complaint that Jish Mon went to Bengaluru and took away their luxury car too. A case was registered by Karnataka police regarding this.

“We have started an investigation,” said Iritty DySP Sajesh Vazhalappil. “There are many cases against Jish Mon, including drug peddling,” he said.