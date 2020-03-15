STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Devanandha died due to accidental drowning, says forensic report

Forensic experts have concluded that the death of 7-year-old Devanandha occurred due to accidental drowning and there was nothing unnatural about the incident.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Forensic experts have concluded that the death of 7-year-old Devanandha occurred due to accidental drowning and there was nothing unnatural about the incident. The detailed report of the forensic team was handed over to the Kannanalloor police on Friday evening.

 The forensic team led by Forensic Medicine head Dr K Sasikala from the  Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, had visited the spot where the 7-year-old’s body was recovered at Elavoor in Kollam last week to collect further evidence as part of the investigation. The detailed forensic report was prepared after analysing the place where the incident occurred, her internal organs and injuries on the body, the police said.

“No wounds or any other external or internal injuries were found on the child’s body except for a small cut on her left cheek. The cut might have been caused when she accidentally slipped into the river,” said a member of the forensic team. There would have been marks or injuries on her body if somebody had forcefully pushed her, the official added.

The post-mortem and chemical analysis report of the child, whose body was found in the Ithikkara river near her home, had ruled out foul play and confirmed that the death was caused by drowning. But, the police initiated an investigation into the possibility of murder based on the allegations raised by her relatives that it was a case of abduction. 

Meanwhile, the probe team led by Chathannoor ACP George Koshi and Kannanalloor CI Vipin Kumar will continue the probe into the incident. The police said the probe will continue as the forensic report is just a scientific analysis. Based on which the team will again interrogate the neighbours, school teachers and relatives of the girl to get further clarification on the incident.

