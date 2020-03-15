STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Missing case: Two bodies recovered from sea

A day after three girls went missing at sea off Adimalathura coast, the body of the second girl was recovered.

drowning

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after three girls went missing at sea off Adimalathura coast, the body of the second girl was recovered. The deceased was identified as Saranya, 18, of Vijayabhavan, Punnavila, Kottukal. Nisha, 19, of Kidangil Veedu, Kidarakuzhi, was found floating on sea in Adimalathura on Friday night. The coast guard and marine enforcement squad have intensified their search for the third girl, Sharu Shammi, 17, of SM house, Punnavila, Kottukal. The three girls went missing on Friday.

Vizhinjam police registered a case and a probe has begun to find out whether there is any mystery behind the deaths. The three girls came to Adimalathura beach on Friday around 3pm for consulting a doctor in Chowara. They reached the spot on Nisha’s relative’s scooter. After collecting the token, they decided to go to the beach as they were asked to wait for sometime. Leaving their footwear on the beach, all three ventured into the sea. 

A few fishermen stationed at the spot also saw them playing as the waves were not that rough. Police suspect one of the girls to have been swept away by strong waves and the other two to have jumped to save her, causing all three to be swept away.

Finding the scooter and the footwear hours after made the fishermen suspicious. By then, Nisha’s brother had also filed a missing complaint with Vizhinjam police. Nisha and Saranya were classmates who went to a college in Parassala. Sharu is a Plus-II student of Government HSS, Kottukal. The bodies of the two girls have been kept at the morgue of Medical College Hospital. Nisha leaves behind mother Bindu Sarojam.

Search continues for third girl
