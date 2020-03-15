STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No new cases; enhanced vigil at Kerala borders

Providing a breather to the state in its fight against COVID-19, no new positive cases were reported on Saturday.

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Providing a breather to the state in its fight against COVID-19, no new positive cases were reported on Saturday. However, the state government has further heightened vigil to prevent the spread of the virus. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said COVID-19 care centres will be opened near airports for monitoring those coming from outside the country. They will also have facilities to place people coming from high-risk countries under 14-day surveillance. 

As part of heightened vigil, incoming people will be subjected to health screening at various inter-state border points. Also, those coming in trains from outside the state will face screening. Meanwhile, the number of persons under observation in the state rose to 7,677 on Saturday. As part of the precautionary measures, the state health department has come out with a health advisory for the travel and tourism sector, restricting  movement of foreigners. It lists the dos and don’ts to be followed by symptomatic and quarantined travellers isolated in hotels/resorts/homestays and lodges. The state also decided to provide a certificate with a disclaimer to those travellers who tested negative for COVID-19, for returning to their country of origin. 

Screening will be held at border points: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said more police personnel will be deployed at the airports and railway stations. “They will ensure passenger monitoring and queue management at screening checkpoints,” said Pinarayi. DIG Anoop Kuruvila John will be leading the inspection at four airports in the state. SAP commandant K S Vimal will lead the inspection at Thiruvananthapuram airport till March 16.  Later, woman battalion commandant D Silpa will be taking over. Vaibhav Saxena, KAP first battalion commandant, will lead the inspection at the Kochi airport, while Operations Wing SP Chaitra Theresa John will lead the team at Kozhikode airport.  

For carrying out health checks of passengers in trains coming from other states, a three-member team, comprising a health worker, a police officer and a local volunteer, will inspect each coach. “The screening will be conducted at the trains’ first entry point to the state,” said the chief minister. Considering the high risk involved with the public transport system like KSRTC, the chief minister said measures will be initiated on a war footing to disinfect them. 

  • Hostile attitude towards international tourists is not appreciated
  • Necessary instructions have been provided to those in IT sector
  • If IT professionals come to the state from a foreign country they will be asked to be  in home isolation for 14 days
  • Such professionals should be allowed the option to work from home
  • Media should take care to report COVID-19 developments responsibly and avoid risks
