Over 500 birds culled in Malappuram

Published: 15th March 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The health authorities have initiated the process of culling birds within a 1km radius of Palathingal near Parappanangadi, in the wake of the detection of avian influenza in the region. More than 500 birds including chickens, ducks and birds in the pet category—all collected from 15, 17, 18 and 19 wards in the Parappanangadi municipality—were culled on Saturday.

Despite the heartbreak of handing over their pets to be killed, the owners cooperated with the rapid response team (RRT) members to ensure the safety of the people in the area. The birds were burned and the remainings were buried at a government plant in Chiramangalam. The RRT later sealed the area where the culling was conducted. The team also destroyed the cages, feed and food plates of the birds. They also disinfected the bird farms and other possibly infected areas in the municipality. 

S Nandakumar, disease investigation officer at the State Institute for Animal Diseases, Thiruvananthapuram, and G S Ajith Kumar, veterinary surgeon, led the culling process and other flu prevention measures in the district. The culling of the birds in other wards of the municipality will be completed by Monday. Even after the process, the preventive measures will continue to be in place for three more months in the district.

Cages destroyed
