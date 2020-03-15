STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Screening at 24 points in the state, KSRTC buses to be disinfected': Kerala CM on fight against COVID-19

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said COVID-19 care centres will be opened near the airports for monitoring those coming from outside the country.

Published: 15th March 2020

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Providing a breather to the state in its fight against COVID-19, no new positive cases were reported on Saturday. However, the state government will further heighten vigil to prevent the spread of the virus.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said COVID-19 care centres will be opened near the airports for monitoring those coming from outside the country.

They will also have facilities to place people coming from high-risk countries under a 14-day surveillance.

As part of the heightened vigil, incoming people will be subjected to health screening at the various inter-state border points. Those coming in trains from outside the state will also face screening.

ALSO READ | 'Wasn't afraid after getting symptoms': How India's first coronavirus patient was cured

Meanwhile, the number of persons under observation rose to 7,677 on Saturday.

The state health department has also come out with a health advisory for the travel and tourism sector, restricting the movement of foreigners.

It lists the dos and don’ts to be followed by symptomatic and quarantined travellers isolated in hotels/resorts/homestays and lodges.

The state also decided to provide a certificate with a disclaimer to those travellers who tested negative for COVID-19, for returning to their country of origin.

Briefing the media, the chief minister said more police personnel will be deployed at airports and railway stations. "They will ensure passenger monitoring and queue management at screening checkpoints," said Pinarayi.

DIG Anoop Kuruvila John will be leading the inspection at four airports in the state.

SAP commandant K S Vimal will lead the inspection at Thiruvananthapuram airport till March 16. Later, woman battalion commandant D Silpa will take over.

Vaibhav Saxena, KAP first battalion commandant, will lead the inspection at the Kochi airport, while Operations Wing SP Chaitra Theresa John will lead the team at Kozhikode airport.

"Health screening will be conducted at 24 border points in the state. It might create hardships for the public. But considering the general good, the public should cooperate with the same," said Pinarayi.

For carrying out health checks of passengers in trains coming from other states, a three-member team, comprising a health worker, a police officer and a local volunteer, will inspect each coach. "The screening will be conducted at the trains' first entry point to the state," said the chief minister.

Considering the high risk involved with the public transport system like KSRTC, the chief minister said measures will be initiated on a war footing to disinfect them. 

