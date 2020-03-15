Sigh of relief as first team of Malayalis stranded at Italy airport reach home

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The past few days were a harrowing experience for the 21-member Malayali contingent, who were stranded at the Rome International Airport due to the unavailability of COVID-19 negative certificates. But it’s all in the past now. The group, comprising a two-month-old kid, a pregnant woman, senior citizens and students, finally reached the Cochin International Airport in an Emirates flight at 7.55 am on Saturday.

With an immense sense of relief, the passengers met their relatives and family members after a long time. “We are all very relieved now. There are numerous people to thank. Starting from MEA officials to several organisations, many individuals turned up to help us. Despite the struggles, these small acts have restored our faith in humanity,” said Hima Biju, a Kottayam-native. The journey was 14 hours long. “The Emirates suddenly took the decision and contacted all of us. Following the screening at the airport, we boarded the flight by Friday evening and reached Dubai in the wee hours of Saturday,” she said. The arrival at crowded Dubai airport took the passengers by surprise.

“As we are coming from COVID-19-hit Italy, the officials made sure that we did not come in contact with any other passengers at the airport. Though it was a time-consuming process, the officials handled it well. As the process took a while, we boarded the Kochi flight only four minutes before take-off,” recalled Hima. They received their declaration form to furnish their details for medical check up on the way to Kochi. Besides, the airline staff constantly announced the procedures to be followed at the airport.

Passengers, mostly from Ernakulam and Thrissur, were surprised by the warm and fearless welcome by health officials at Kochi airport.

“We were truly surprised by the approach of the Health Department officials in Kochi. Compared to what we experienced in Rome, the stark contrast was very evident in the calm behaviour of our officials. It was a very organised approach and even our baggage was disinfected before it was handed over to us. They even arranged an exclusive ambulance for the Kasaragod native in our group to reach home,” she said.

Passengers in quarantine

All of them were taken to Aluva District Hospital for further investigation before allowing them to go into home quarantine. “An ambulance was allocated for three passengers each to take us to the hospital. As none of us showed any symptoms during the medical check-up, we were allowed to go home. We will be in home quarantine for the next 14 days and will be assisted daily by doctors from PHCs,” she added.

Meanwhile, the second batch of stranded Indian passengers from Italy will start their journey on Saturday night. The Air India charter flight leaving from the Milan International Airport will reach New Delhi on Sunday. A total of 237 passengers will board the flight. Meanwhile, Shafaq Qasim, a researcher at the University of Camerino and wife of Pattambi MLA Muhammed Muhsin, will stay back in Italy for another month.