UDF urges govt to forgo additional tax on fuel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the Union Government hiking the excise duty on fuel, the state government should forgo the additional tax, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has demanded. The Centre has increased the fuel price at a time when people are facing the challenge of coronavirus. Instead of coming up with relief measures, the Modi government has been making life difficult for the people. The Centre should withdraw from the decision to increase excise duty, Chennithala demanded.

The UDF also urged the Left government in the state to forgo the additional tax on fuel so as to support the consumers. The previous UDF government had decided to forgo the additional tax six times, said Chennithala adding that the Pinarayi government should follow the model.

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy also condemned the Central Government move to hike the excise duty at a time when crude oil price has nosedived in the international market. This is the highest excise duty increase in eight years, he said. Chandy pointed out that the previous UDF government was able to reduce additional burden to the tune of `619.17 crore by deciding to forgo additional tax.

A challenge to people: LDF

The Left leadership in the state came out heavily on the Union Government for its decision to hike excise duty. At a time when the country is going through COVID-19 scare, the Central Government increasing the excise duty on petrol and diesel is a challenge to the people, said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan.

The CPM state leadership called for major protests against the Centre’s decision. The sudden increase of `3 should be opposed, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

“Already the people are going through difficult times due to price hike and crisis in the industrial sector. Now with coronavirus outbreak, there’s another crisis. That’s when the authorities have come up with fuel price hike. The Centre should urgently withdraw the hike in excise duty,” said Kodiyeri. CPI state chief Kanam Rajendran termed the Union Government move to increase fuel prices a challenge to the people. There’s no justification for taking such a decision. It should be immediately withdrawn, demanded the CPI leader.