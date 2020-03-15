Union min defends insistence on COVID-19 test; terms Assembly resolution ‘posturing’

By Express News Service

Insistence on a negative test result for COVID-19 as a pre-requisite for bringing back Indians from abroad is part of a policy the Centre has adopted ever since the viral outbreak first occurred in China, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan tells Express Chief Reporter Sovi Vidyadharan in an interview. The minister also termed as ‘mere posturing’ a resolution by the Kerala assembly terming such a condition by the Centre as ‘inhuman’.

Excerpts

Q: The Kerala assembly recently passed a resolution against the Centre’s decision to insist on COVID-19 negative certification for people stranded in Italy to return to India.

A: Insisting on negative test result for COVID-19 has been the norm even when Indians were first evacuated from China. It is part of a safety measure to ensure that those infected with the virus do not get on board and pass on the infection to others. In the case of Italy, a special flight has been arranged and around 250 people will be evacuated from the country in the first phase. Attempts are also being made to evacuate our people from Iran as well.



Did the resolution prompt the Centre to expedite help to Indians stranded in Italy?

The Kerala assembly’s resolution was not aimed at getting anything done by the Centre for the stranded Indian citizens. It was mere posturing by the state government and the MLAs to show the people of the state that they are concerned about Keralites abroad. Even if the state assembly had not passed a resolution, the Ministry of External Affairs would have done its job perfectly.

Do you agree with the decision to adjourn the assembly indefinitely as a precautionary measure?

Cutting short the assembly session only gives out a message to the public that the state government and the legislators are scared. On the other hand, they should give a message to the public that they are facing the situation with adequate precautions.

Recently, daily press briefings on COVID-19 turned controversial. What is your view on the daily briefings conducted at the ministerial level?

The Government of India entrusts such jobs to officers because we believe that domain experts are the authority on such matters. At the state level too, a senior official should be authorised and empowered to carry out the task. A minister need not brief the media every day. But in this era of visual media, it has become the norm due to obvious reasons.

Do you think that there was a lapse on the part of officials here to allow a person with viral infection symptoms to go home?

It should not have happened. At a time when there is an alert on the Coronavirus spread, any person who has come from abroad or visited high-risk countries should be subjected to a checkup by the medical team. It is not the job of the emigration wing to do that.

Are you satisfied with the precautionary measures adopted by the state?

I would reiterate what our Prime Minister says - ‘No to panic, yes to precaution’. Reasonable restrictions are necessary. But it should not create panic among the people.