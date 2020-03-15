STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Union min defends insistence on COVID-19 test; terms Assembly resolution ‘posturing’

Attempts currently on to bring back Indian nationals stranded in Iran, says V Muraleedharan, MoS, External Affairs

Published: 15th March 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

Insistence on a negative test result for COVID-19 as a pre-requisite for bringing back Indians from abroad is part of a policy the Centre has adopted ever since the viral outbreak first occurred in China, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan tells Express Chief Reporter Sovi Vidyadharan in an interview. The minister also termed as ‘mere posturing’ a resolution by the Kerala assembly terming such a condition by the Centre as ‘inhuman’. 

Excerpts

Q: The Kerala assembly recently passed a resolution against the Centre’s decision to insist on COVID-19 negative certification for people stranded in Italy to return to India.
A: Insisting on negative test result for COVID-19 has been the norm even when Indians were first evacuated from China. It is part of a safety measure to ensure that those infected with the virus do not get on board and pass on the infection to others. In the case of Italy, a special flight has been arranged and around 250 people will be evacuated from the country in the first phase. Attempts are also being made to evacuate our people from Iran as well. 
 
Did the resolution prompt the Centre to expedite help to Indians stranded in Italy?
The Kerala assembly’s resolution was not aimed at getting anything done by the Centre for the stranded Indian citizens. It was mere posturing by the state government and the MLAs to show the people of the state that they are concerned about Keralites abroad. Even if the state assembly had not passed a resolution, the Ministry of External Affairs would have done its job perfectly.

Do you agree with the decision to adjourn the assembly indefinitely as a precautionary measure?
Cutting short the assembly session only gives out a message to the public that the state government and the legislators are scared. On the other hand, they should give a message to the  public that they are facing the situation with adequate precautions. 

Recently, daily press briefings on COVID-19 turned controversial. What is your view on the daily briefings conducted at the ministerial level?  
The Government of India entrusts such jobs to officers because we believe that domain experts are the authority on such matters.  At the state level too, a senior official should be authorised and empowered to carry out the task. A minister need not brief the media every day. But in this era of visual media, it has become the norm due to obvious reasons.    

Do you think that there was a lapse on the part of officials here to allow a person with viral infection symptoms to go home?
It should not have happened. At a time when there is an alert on the Coronavirus spread, any person who has come from abroad or visited high-risk countries should be subjected to a checkup by the medical team. It is not the job of the emigration wing to do that. 

Are you satisfied with the precautionary measures adopted by the state? 
I would reiterate what our Prime Minister says - ‘No to panic, yes to precaution’. Reasonable restrictions are necessary. But it should not create panic among the people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp