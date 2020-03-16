STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Coronavirus-infected Briton almost flees Kerala after official slip-up at Kochi Airport

The 57-year-old was found in the queue to board a Dubai-bound Emirates flight along with his wife on Sunday morning, setting off a chain of events at the airport.

Published: 16th March 2020 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

CIAL staff at the airport premises after the coronavirus-infected UK citizen and team was detained from the airport at Sunday morning. (Photo | Arun Angela/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: TWO more persons — a UK tourist and a Thiruvananthapuram-based doctor who had gone abroad for studies —  tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Sunday, taking the total number of infected cases in the state to 24, second behind Maharashtra (31).

But what dominated the day’s discussion was a slip-up on the part of the authorities which saw the British citizen almost flee the country via the Kochi airport.

The tourist tested positive and was prohibited from travelling. But the 57-year-old was found in the queue to board a Dubai-bound Emirates flight along with his wife on Sunday morning, setting off a chain of events at the airport.

The authorities soon halted the flight from taking off and de-boarded all the 290 passengers including the remaining 17 members of the group which the UK couple belonged to.

The tourists had landed in Kochi on March 6 and have been vacationing mostly in Munnar. After the test results came on Saturday, the Briton was advised not to travel or mingle with people.

Despite instructions to not let off the foreign contingent, the KTDC’s Tea County Resort allowed the foreign tourists to check out on Saturday night, causing panic and confusion, said Minister V S Sunil Kumar, who held an emergency meeting at the airport.

While the British couple were shifted to the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital, the other 17 members of the group have been quarantined at a private hotel near the airport, the minister said. The chief minister has sought a report from the Idukki district collector on the slip-up.

Kochi Airport director A C K Nair told TNIE that the couple did not board the flight, contrary to what reports said initially.

“After completing the emigration process, they were waiting in the queue to board the flight when they were detected,” he said.

The Kochi Airport, meanwhile, disinfected the entire area where the foreign contingent walked through. One passenger, who was also bound for Dubai, decided not to fly as he was seated near the foreign tourist group inside the flight, officials said.

The Emirates flight (EK531) took off with 270 passengers at 12:47 pm, after a three-hour delay. The airport, which is normally closed from 10 am to 6 pm due to the runway resurfacing work, had allowed Emirates flight to take off as a special case.

Meanwhile, the government has also put four persons who accompanied the Thiruvananthapuram-based COVID-19 positive doctor, who accompanied him during his travel to Spain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Kochi Airport
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp