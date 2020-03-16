Coronavirus: KSRTC imposes ban on blankets supplied in AC interstate buses

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has gone overboard with COVID-19 vigil by imposing a ban on blankets supplied in AC interstate buses.

The decision leaves passengers with no option but to bring their own blankets or request the crew not to keep the AC on full blast.

“We cannot assure that blankets will be cleaned after every trip. So, we disinfect the blankets used in AC buses and store it in originating depots,” said an officer.

He said the crew had been instructed to accommodate the demands of passengers on temperature management inside the bus.

“The passengers are cooperating well with the arrangement. Many are carrying their own blankets these days,” said the officer.

However, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, which operates 70 services between Kerala and Bengaluru, is more considerate towards passengers.

“We are carrying double the number of blankets for trips to Kerala. But it will be provided only if passengers demand it,” said Prasanth G, officer-in-charge of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation

in Kerala.

He said the corporation has a blanket washing facility in Bengaluru. KSRTC started disinfecting its fleet on Sunday. The curtains of premium class vehicles were also removed.

No blankets in trains

Rail passengers too have to bring their blankets while travelling in AC coaches based on the advisory from Railways.

The ban is for a period of one month or till further notification. We will continue to supply pillows, pillow covers and bedsheets, said the Railway spokesperson.