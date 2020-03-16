STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive

About 30 doctors and some paramedical staff are under home quarantine now. Frantic efforts are on to identify the patients, staff and others who had come into contact with him. 

Published: 16th March 2020 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 01:40 PM

A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology has met with a 'self-made' crisis after it allowed a doctor exposed to Covid-19 risk work there as normal. 

The doctor who returned from Spain on March 2 after a study programme has been tested positive on Sunday.

Five departments, including the radiology department where the doctor worked have been shut. The hospital will also postpone scheduled surgical procedures in the wake of the crisis. 

The hospital management which reportedly rejected the doctor's request to go on leave immediately after his return has come under sharp criticism. Junior External Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan has sought an urgent report from the hospital. 

The minister who participated in a routine review meeting at the hospital on Thursday was told by the authorities that every step was taken to insulate the hospital from the pandemic spread. 

