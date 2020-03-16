Coronavirus: UK native’s near escape creates panic at Kochi Airport

Gautham S By

Express News Service

NEDUMBASSERY: All hell broke loose at Kochi airport on Sunday morning after the UK citizen, who was placed under observation at Munnar after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, tried to escape via an Emirates flight.

He tested positive on Saturday.

The UK national, his wife and 17 other people who were with him were detained before they boarded the flight. However, it still scared the already-panicked passengers who had booked tickets on the flight and those who were at the airport at the time.

“He acted irresponsibly. He would have put many lives at risk,” said P T Varkey, who was at the airport with his wife to catch a flight to Canada.

After news broke of the UK native’s detention, people who were scheduled to catch the flights later in the day rushed to the airport fearing cancellation of services.

Nearby hotels were also alerted, which created trouble for other foreign citizens staying there as many were asked to check out early.

“My flight is at 1 am on Monday. However, I was asked to check out from the hotel in the morning and head to the airport. They didn’t tell me why. So, I have been stranded since Sunday afternoon,” said Philip, a German national travelling to Kuala Lumpur. He waited outside the departure area till 9 pm after which he was allowed to check-in.

He said he felt lucky to have left Germany eight weeks ago.

“The condition is getting worse there. I will return there by August,” Philip said.

Taxi drivers operating from the airport, who had already been hit due to the drop in footfall at the airport due to the COVID-19 scare, were livid.

“The UK citizen’s actions led to so much panic among drivers that they thought the airport would be shut down,” said Vipin Thottathil, member, Cochin International Airport Taxi Operators Cooperative Society.

Airport spokesperson P S Jayan said rumours about the airport being shut down scared people the most.

“The process to disinfect the airport started as soon as the UK citizen and the team were detained. The airport is safe,” he said.

Remain calm: Minister

Kochi “Airport screening for COVID-19 will be carried out routinely. The current situation does not demand shutting down the airport,” Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar told reporters at Kochi airport on Sunday.

He said CCTV visuals will be checked to identify the route the UK citizen took inside the airport, while steps had been taken to identify the people who came in contact with him.

“The airport authorities were informed at 8.30 am. He was detained before he could board the flight. He and his wife have been shifted to the isolation ward and 17 others who were with them are kept under isolation at a private hotel,” the minister said.